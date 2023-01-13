Community Comes Together For Lakelyn Draheim

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 12, 2023, the Southern Maryland community gathered at Leonardtown High School for a prayer in honor of 5-year-old Lakelyn Draheim, who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

DIPG is an aggressive brain tumor that is very difficult to treat. Not too long ago, doctors informed Lakelyn’s family that there was nothing else they could do.

Pastor Matthew Tate led the prayer in honor of Lakelyn. Erin Tennyson also performed during the gathering.

A GoFunMe page has been started for Lakelyn and her family. If you would like to donate, click here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/lakelyn-draheim-medical-expense-fund

If you would like to support Lakelyn’s family and learn more about her story, click here, https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/lakelyndraheim/journal/view/id/63b5ddd16ed8c02e3b1d81ae

To learn more about DIPG, click here, https://dipg.org/dipg-facts/what-is-dipg/

