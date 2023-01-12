Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling.

Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency room.

The results were heartbreaking, as the 5-year-old had Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is a brain tumor that is highly aggressive and difficult to treat.

Over the past year, Lakelyn has been losing her ability to eat, talk, and walk. A few days ago, she was admitted back to the hospital, where doctors found the tumor is still growing and gave the unfortunate news that there was nothing else they could do.

“Lakelyn was one of those special kids who was curious, ambitious, LOVED TO DANCE and sing. She was and still is smitten by her brothers Lawson and Levyn Beau,” Lakelyn’s family told TheBayNet.com. “After losing our mother in October of 2021 to a brain tumor we knew this road and it floored us. However Lakelyns diagnosis was so grim because there is a 0% survival rate and few make it to see 12 months. We cannot describe the emotional rollercoaster this year has been. She has experienced hydrocephalus which required two helicopter rides (because the first helo ride required an emergency landing due to engine failure), a shunt to drain the fluid from her brain, to trying to decide which trial treatment we would place our faith in to save her, to horrible stevens johnson syndrome side effects. We have not heard her speak since June of 2022 with limited communication to now the lack of ability to swallow and our only way to communicate with her is to ask the right questions and wait for a yes or no by a blink in the left eye. Today’s battles include pain management, secretion suctioning, and trying to laugh between the tears. And even though one can’t describe what this is like, we have been supported by communities near and far and have become much closer to the Lord.”

The family will be holding a candle light prayer for Lakelyn at Leonardtown High School today, January 12 at 6 p.m. Pastor Matthew Tate will be leading the prayer, and Erin Tennyson will be singing.

There has also been a GoFundMe page started for Lakelyn and her family, which you can donate to here, lakelyn-draheim-medical-expense-fund

If you would like to learn more about Lakelyn’s story and help support her family through this tough time, you can visit their Caring Bridge page, here

To learn more about DIPG, visit this website, here.

