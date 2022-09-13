Community Members Invited To Attend The 2022 HSMP Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) will host their Annual Meeting on September 29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department located at 46900 South Shangri-la Drive, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653.

All community members are invited to register for and attend this free event. Participants will learn from topic experts and receive updates on community health improvement efforts. For more information or to register, please visit: hsmpannual2022.eventbrite.com

The 2022 HSMP Annual Meeting will include several distinguished speakers on a range of topics related to local health improvement, including:

-Building community resilience;

-Mapping food insecurity;

-The Lexington Manor Passive Park Community Garden;

-The St. Mary’s County Health Hub; and

-Other community action to address local health needs.

“The Annual Meeting is a wonderful opportunity for HSMP partners and community members to learn from experts about important community health matters, be inspired to act locally, and identify opportunities to collaborate with others on local health improvement,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair. “For those who want to get involved and do something meaningful to serve their community, this is a great place to start.”



For more information on speakers, session topics, or the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, please visit: healthystmarys.com/hsmpannual2022.