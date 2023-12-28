Marcus Tyrone Harris

Credit: St. Mary’s Little League – MD

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On December 27, 2023, Marcus Tyrone Harris, 69, of Great Mills, tragically passed away after a fatal motor vehicle collision in Lexington Park. Harris was traveling in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, heading north on Willows Road, toward Great Mills Road, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

At this time, alcohol, drugs, or speed are not considered to be contributing factors in the crash.

After the news of his untimely passing began to circulate, the St. Mary’s County community started to reflect on the wonderful man Mr. Harris was. Harris was a long-time employee of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks. During his time in the department, he met many friends and grew strong bonds with members of the community.

“Tyrone was a wonderful man and we all are saying prayers for comfort for his family and friends who are grieving,” Commissioner Eric Colvin stated in a Facebook post mourning the loss of Tyrone. “He had an incredible gift of always making people feel valued, included, and as friends. He was the kind of employee who made us all better, and he will be greatly missed by St. Mary’s County Government and all of St. Mary’s County. He was the kind of friend who exuded a steady confidence and saw the best in others. I will deeply miss being greeted by Tyrone and his calm style of leadership. He leaves behind a strong legacy.

Many other members of the community shared this sentiment towards Harris.

“Words can’t express what some of us are feeling right now. Personally, and professionally Tyrone’s endless, selfless service to this county and to his staff at the Department was limitless. Devastated is all I can think of. Please respect the family and friends and the Department staff as they prepare to celebrate him,” stated Chanda Norton.

The St. Mary’s County Little League also released a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tyrone Harris today. Our hearts go out to Tyrone’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Tyrone was more than just a member of our community; he was the very definition of a community man. His dedication to St. Mary’s Rec & Park and all youth sports was an inspiration to us all. His contributions extended far beyond the baseball field. Tyrone was a friend, a mentor, and a source of unwavering support for countless children and families. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and included, and his approach to any situation was simply inspirational. Tyrone leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to our community. He will be truly missed, but never forgotten. Please keep Tyrone’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Tyrone. You will forever be a part of St. Mary’s Little League and the hearts of everyone you touched.”

