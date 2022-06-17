Photo: Robert Proctor Jr. (via GoFundMe)

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — After 15-year-old, Robert Proctor Jr., died in a motor vehicle collision, the Lexington Park community started a GoFundMe where they raised over $2,700 for his family.

On June 14, deputies from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that Nathan Allen, age 20, of Lexington Park, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion southbound on Three Notch Road when the car collided with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Ernest Hall, age 89, of St. Mary’s City.

Allen was traveling with two other people, including Robert Proctor Jr.

Allen was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Robert was flown to Washington Hospital Center for help where he later died from his injuries.

A second passenger, identified as another 20-year-old, and Hall were both taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call DFC Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext 78148, or email shawn.shelko@stmarysmd.com

As of the time of writing this, the GoFundMe for Robert is at $2,735, but the goal is $15,000.

If you would like more information or donate, click here.

