Comptroller Shares The Spirit To Shop Maryland And Save For The Holidays

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – By launching his annual Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays campaign early, Comptroller Peter Franchot wants to help Marylanders get into the holiday spirit and encourages Maryland credit union members to save even more with incentives from participating partners.

Once again, the Comptroller has partnered with the MD|DC Credit Union Association to provide savings to members who shop locally. Participating credit unions are offering rewards points, low interest rates and other incentives to members who make purchases at local businesses from now until the end of the year. Each credit union has established its own rewards and ability to track local purchases.

“Small businesses have begun to recover from the pandemic but now are facing inflationary costs and an array of other challenges that makes it especially important to support local retailers,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This is a great opportunity for consumers to save during challenging financial times, and is a much needed boost for mom-and-pop businesses that are the backbone of Maryland’s economy.”

Credit unions again have stepped up to help members make the most of their dollars during the holiday spending season.

“Credit unions are deeply committed to the communities they serve,” said John Bratsakis, president/CEO of the MD|DC Credit Union Association. “To support consumers and area small businesses feeling the pinch of a tough economy, credit unions are offering a range of incentives like increased rewards points and lower credit card rates for shoppers who buy local this holiday season. We want to thank the Maryland Comptroller’s Office and credit unions in the region for collaborating once again on this impactful initiative.”

State Employees Credit Union (SECU), the state’s largest credit union with 260,000 members, is participating for the third year to maximize every dollar their customers spend locally.

“Across Maryland, countless small businesses serve as the heart of our communities — retailers, restaurants and services. Supporting these local businesses throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season, reinvests in our communities,” said Dave Sweiderk, president and CEO of SECU. “Participating in SHOP MD and Save for the Holidays, the added rewards help Marylanders stretch hard-earned dollars farther as they shop and prepare for the holidays.”

Many other credit unions are also offering increased rewards for shopping locally this holiday season, including MECU, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and Destinations Credit Union. Check the Comptroller’s website or contact a credit union for more information.

The Maryland Retailers Association emphasizes that its members are focused on delivering the best products at the the most competitive prices possible, along with special offers and discounts. As part of the Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays campaign, Comptroller Franchot will visit local retailers to show his support and make holiday purchases.

Merchants are encouraged to visit the agency’s website as well to download graphics to post on social media or on storefront windows.