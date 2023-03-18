Congratulations To JF Taylor On Celebrating 40 Years In Business In St. Mary’s County!

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On this date in 1983 (March 17) John F. Taylor, Sr. and his wife Helen founded JF Taylor, Inc. – which today is the largest locally founded, family-owned business in St. Mary’s County!

Today, three generations of the Taylor family celebrated 40 years in business alongside the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (Commissioner Eric Colvin & Commissioner – Scott Ostrow), St. Mary’s County Economic Development (Director – Chris Kaselemis ), Maryland Department of Commerce (Regional Manager Southern Maryland – Steve Wall), St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce (Board Chair – Marsha Williams), and the Lexington Park Business Association (St. Mary’s Community Development Corp. Director – Taylor Smith). The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Government presented a Proclamation, and the Maryland Department of Commerce presented a Secretary’s Citation – both in recognition for 40 years in business in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Thank you to JF Taylor for all of your contributions to the economic growth and quality of life locally and for your ongoing job creation and support of the entire community of St. Mary’s County!

Three Generations of Taylor’s pictured: Jenna Boothe, Kelsey Patterson, John Taylor, Jr., John Taylor, Sr., Helen Taylor, Wayne Taylor