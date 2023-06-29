Congressman Steny Hoyer was given an awarded at the Maryland Democratic Party gala on June 23 for decades of service and immeasurable contributions to the state.

WOODLAWN, Md. — Longtime Democratic Congressman and state political leader Steny Hamilton Hoyer was awarded by the Maryland Democratic Party at their June 23rd gala for decades of service and enormous contributions to not just his congressional district, but the entire state.

Hoyer was first drawn to politics when he met President Kennedy while enrolled at the University of Maryland. Hoyer elected to the State Senate in 1966, and elected by his peers as Senate President in the late 1970s. After Congresswoman Gladys Noon Spellman (D) unfortunately fell into a coma in 1980, Hoyer won the congressional special elections to represent Maryland’s 5th Congressional District. He has been serving in Congress ever since, including as the Majority Leader and Minority Whip under Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D). In the mid 1960s, both he and Pelosi interned on Capitol Hill together for Senator Daniel Brewster.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries attended the Gala, and offered his respects for someone who has been a mentor for him in DC. “Steny Hoyer is a good man, a hard-working man, a family man, a well-educated man, a community man, a visionary man, a soon-to-be-newly-wed man,” he said. “And certainly, above all else, a mighty, mighty, mighty Maryland man who has dedicated his life to improving the health, the safety, the economic well-being of the people of this great state.”

“I like politics because of what we can do, not to just be, but do,” said Congressman Hoyer. “To make a difference in people’s lives. To make it better. To give it a greater quality. To respect every individual.”

A tweet from Hoyer’s Twitter account read, “Thank you to Chairwoman Yvette Lewis, @MDDems, @HakeemJeffries, and the entire Maryland delegation for such a special night.”

