Construction Worker Rescued, Flown Out After Cutting Leg With Saw On Roof In Calvert

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a construction worker who cut his leg with a saw on Ridge Road.

Upon arrival crews started an early activation of a MEDEVAC unit after finding one patient with a leg wound on the roof of a house under construction.

Crews quickly assessed and stabilized the patient. Special Unit 6 arrived with the rope rescue equipment, firefighters secured the patient into it and then loaded the patient onto an industrial lift.

Patient was lowered and transferred to EMS for transport. Firefighters established the landing zone nearby for the MEDEVAC.

MSP Trooper 6 arrived and flown the patient to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Photo courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

