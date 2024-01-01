Controversial Changes To Breezy Point Campground's Policies

Credit: Angela Cole

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – With the upcoming Spring camping season right around the corner, regular Breezy Point Beach and Campground campers are not looking forward to the new rules and regulations the campsite has since come out with.

Breezy Point Campground, located in Chesapeake Beach directly on the Chesapeake Bay, is a beach/recreation area that offers beach access, camping amenities, picnic areas, fishing, and crabbing.

This year, Calvert County Parks and Recreation has instilled some new rules and regulations that many regular seasoned campers do not agree with.

The new rules and regulations stated on the campground’s website are as follows, “Breezy Point offers short-term camping. Campsites can be reserved for up to 14 days at a time, with one-day breaks in between reservations.” This is very different from prior seasons where campers who paid for their spot would get the whole entirety of the summer season to camp and enjoy the amenities.

“This new concept for transient camping will bring and destroy the park. It will always be a logistical nightmare. Increased conflicts with others, crime, drugs, and even lawsuits including personal and vehicle,” stated in an email to current campers regarding the new changes this season.

Another reason regular campers are outraged is the lack of actual facility maintenance and expansion for the popularity of the site itself. Among some of the frustrations listed, nothing for children to do on the site, and the fact that there is only one bathhouse with only 2 showers are some of the main arguments. A veteran Breezy Point camper states, “It’s going to be a tent city campground soon.”

Another Breezy Point regular camper stated, “There is no input from a citizen forum, just one person changing lives and county policy on an unrealistic ideal.” They continue, “I know three retired people that are selling the trailers due to this craziness.”

Among the other changes to the 2024 Camping season are the: -Maximum number of campers per site being 6 people. -Only 2 vehicles are allotted at the campsite, all other vehicles will need to park in the public parking area. – Only 1 RV, travel trailer, or pop-up camper is allotted, and a maximum of two tents are permitted on the campsites. – No boats, jet-ski, or hauling vehicles/trailers are allowed on the property. -No waitlist, all sites are first come, first serve.

With all of these changes and the camp season being right around the corner, camp-goers are concerned about the direction of the campground itself and hope for some changes to be made before it’s too late to enjoy the Breezy Point Campground.

