Controversial Changes To Breezy Point Campground's Policies

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – With the upcoming Spring camping season right around the corner, regular Breezy Point Beach and Campground campers are not looking forward to the new rules and regulations the campsite has since come out with.
Breezy Point Campground, located in Chesapeake Beach directly on the Chesapeake Bay, is a beach/recreation area that offers beach access, camping amenities, picnic areas, fishing, and crabbing.
This year, Calvert County Parks and Recreation has instilled some new rules and regulations that many regular seasoned campers do not agree with.
The new rules and regulations stated on the campground’s website are as follows, “Breezy Point offers short-term camping. Campsites can be reserved for up to 14 days at a time, with one-day breaks in between reservations.” This is very different from prior seasons where campers who paid for their spot would get the whole entirety of the summer season to camp and enjoy the amenities.
“This new concept for transient camping will bring and destroy the park. It will always be a logistical nightmare. Increased conflicts with others, crime, drugs, and even lawsuits including personal and vehicle,” stated in an email to current campers regarding the new changes this season.
Another reason regular campers are outraged is the lack of actual facility maintenance and expansion for the popularity of the site itself. Among some of the frustrations listed, nothing for children to do on the site, and the fact that there is only one bathhouse with only 2 showers are some of the main arguments. A veteran Breezy Point camper states, “It’s going to be a tent city campground soon.”
Another Breezy Point regular camper stated, “There is no input from a citizen forum, just one person changing lives and county policy on an unrealistic ideal.” They continue, “I know three retired people that are selling the trailers due to this craziness.”
Among the other changes to the 2024 Camping season are the:
-Maximum number of campers per site being 6 people.
-Only 2 vehicles are allotted at the campsite, all other vehicles will need to park in the public parking area.
– Only 1 RV, travel trailer, or pop-up camper is allotted, and a maximum of two tents are permitted on the campsites.
– No boats, jet-ski, or hauling vehicles/trailers are allowed on the property.
-No waitlist, all sites are first come, first serve.
With all of these changes and the camp season being right around the corner, camp-goers are concerned about the direction of the campground itself and hope for some changes to be made before it’s too late to enjoy the Breezy Point Campground.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
My god, someone send a pallet of Kleenex to Chesapeake Beach. I know people don’t like change but it’s a bit excessive to state drug use will go up because of these changes. They sound closely aligned to State Park rules and I’ve never seen a drug use problem in their campgrounds.
Chesapeake beach has literally nothing to do with breezy point campground, that’s a county owned and maintained property
We get it. Chesapeake Beach doesn’t like outsiders or different people. Let them stay in their bubble… the local time is 1956.
Chesapeake beach has NOTHING to do with it
I wish people would get some form of education before blurting out comments that make zero sense
There has been a problem I personally witnessed when I lived in the Breezy point community of travel trailers/campers exiting the BP campground with their brown water tanks open as they leave the park. It would make sense to require campers to have all tanks Brown and gray pump out before they exit park. The lack of over site by the county will contribute to this major community issue.
I wish this was how it was going to be but standby cus this isn’t going to fly ….. seasonal will go back on there i betcha. If the county does not double the seasonal rate then shame on them. And for those who say nothing for kids to do there are 2 play areas and a huge beach and the Chesapeake bay if it isn’t enough for you then just look elsewhere.
Are they doing this to prevent large encampments of migrants that use beach parks as their primary residence? It would be nice if they could control that in southern Maryland. Most boat ramps I’ve used in the past four years are difficult to navigate with children running across the ramp while backing up and illegal fishing/crabbing in the few spots we have to tie up boats.
Do people actually live at the campground all summer, or do they park their RV there and go between the park and and home all summer? Because being upset that someone else gets to use “their” campsite seems selfish to me. Everyone should get a chance to stay there if they wish.
And why does the park have to provide something for children to do? It has a beach. Go to the beach. If you want a playground, go to a park with a playground.
Having worked at Breezy Point for several seasons in mid 2000 don’t understand that the crime that was happening then could go up or be any worse then it was at that time. Oh no you mean there has been drug use all along too. Shocked I say; shocked
You’ve been spoiled. most camp sites are this way. Two weeks on/two weeks off. It gives other people who like to camp the opportunity to use the campgrounds, instead of people who leave their crap there all season and only come for a couple of weekends or when they want to party. It should become more family friendly, not a party ground. Hopefully with these changes in mind they will update the facilities and things for families to do.
