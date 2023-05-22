Controversial Company Hired To Assist Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Wednesday, May 17th, the Maryland State Spending Board and Department of Veterans Affairs approved a new $159 million deal with Pruitthealth, a Georgia-based family-owned healthcare organization. The four-year contract assigns the company the task of managing the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Maryland’s only long-term veteran care facility.

Charlotte Hall has become one of the almost 200 senior care facilities managed by Pruitthealth and the first facility the company will manage in the state of Maryland.

The decision to grant Pruitthealth this contract comes after Governor Moore fired the previous contractor HMR of Maryland LLC after allegations of abuse and neglect were made public.

The hiring of Pruitthealth has some concerned though, mainly due to the company’s own controversial history with allegations of abuse and neglect.

According to reviews, 17 of their facilities in Georgia have an average of one out of five stars, while three of their North Carolina facilities have confirmed incidents of abuse.

These abuse incidents include a staff member hitting a patient and giving them a black eye at a NC facility. As for neglect, an incident three years ago in a GA facility saw a male patient with dementia who was allowed to sexually abuse other patients with dementia.

Pruitthealth homes have also racked up more than $1.2 million in fines for inspection violations. They also were forced to pay over $4 million in a lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice. This suit alleged that the company was Medicare and Medicaid claims.

“Did they really look into this out of state corporation they had no experience with to make sure that chain would do a good job for Maryland veterans and their families?”, asked Toby Edelman, senior policy analyst for the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

A spokesperson for Governor Moore, Carter Elliott IV, issued a statement on behalf of the governor regarding his decision.

“PruittHealth emerged as the strongest contender. Especially given their experience not only operating veteran retirement homes, but also in stepping in to right similar situations.”

Three out of four veteran facilities run by Pruitthealth in North Carolina currently have four star ratings and are highly regarded by the state.

