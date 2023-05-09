COSMIC Symphony Announces Young Artist Competition For Musicians 24 And Under

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Southern Maryland’s only community orchestra, the Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland in Concert (COSMIC) Symphony has launched a Young Artist Competition for musicians aged 24 and under residing in Maryland. The competition, which is open to both junior and senior instrumentalists and vocalists, will provide a unique opportunity for young artists to showcase their talent and compete for a chance to play their winning piece with the orchestra at its March 2024 concerts.

Interested applicants must submit their applications by July 1, 2023, and the auditions will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Along with the opportunity to perform with the orchestra, winners in each category will also receive a $250 prize.

To participate, aspiring musicians can visit the COSMIC Symphony website at www.cosmicsymphony.org/young-artists/rules-application/ to view competition rules and complete the sign-up application. Those with any questions can contact the YAC Coordinator at www.cosmicsymphony.org/contact/.

This is a great opportunity for young instrumentalists and vocalists to showcase their talent and gain valuable experience in the competitive world of classical music. Don’t miss out on this chance to shine!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com