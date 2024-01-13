ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In 2010, the centrist political group No Labels was formed to encourage more bipartisanship in American politics and dubbed themselves as the home of the “commonsense majority”. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was a co-chair of the organization. However, according to the Associated Press, Hogan stepped down as co-chair in December 2023, which is now sparking speculation that the former Maryland Governor could be running as a third-party candidate for the organization in the 2024 presidential election.

When Hogan left the Governor’s office, he was vague about his future plans. In March 2023, Hogan stated that he would not seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. However, Hogan has since stated that he has “left the door cracked open,” in an interview with The Hill in July 2023.

No Labels has been laying the groundwork for a possible third-party presidential ticket. The organization has been working to obtain ballot access across the country.

According to the Associated Press, No Labels has reached the required signature threshold to become an official political party in Maryland. The organization has collected more than 10,000 signatures from registered voters in the state of Maryland which is required to form a party and place candidates on the ballot.

However, there is still more work to be done for No Labels as they still need to submit bylaws and establish a governing body before they are considered an official party.

“Too many Americans feel politically homeless today. Independent thinkers—citizens who skew to the left on some issues and hew to the right on others—rarely feel comfortable as members of either of our two major parties. After all, until not so long ago, both the Democratic and Republican parties tried to maintain ‘big tents.’ But that’s since changed—and to remarkable effect,” as stated on No Labels official website.

“How we’re different: in the end, three things distinguish the No Labels movement from the rest of the pack. First, we’re intellectually open—we want to hear peoples’ ideas, particularly from those who feel iced out from the loudest and angriest voices in the Democratic and Republican parties. Second, we’re about solutions. We believe that the most effective answer to the nation’s big challenges—national security, economic growth, energy security, crime, education, and more—will be born from commonsense solutions.”

As of right now, this is all speculation. Hogan has not officially stated anything about running for office.

