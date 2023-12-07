Could Online Casino Gambling Become A Reality In Maryland?

MARYLAND – A new poll from MDBetting.com shows 75% of Maryland voters would be in favor of legalizing online casino gambling if it makes it on the 2024 ballot. According to a report by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, the state could generate more than $533 million in the first year if online casino gaming is legalized.

Senate Bill 267 would need to be approved by both chambers of the Maryland legislature in order for the question to land on the ballot. Then, a simple majority of voters would allow internet gaming to start as early as June 2025.

Senator Ron Watson (D-Prince George’s) is one of the sponsors of SB267. He says more money would be disbursed to the Blueprint for Maryland Future, an education reform initiative that aims to address achievement gaps and improvement opportunities for students in Pre-K through middle school.

Brick-and-mortar casino revenue goes to the Education Trust Fund and small minority-owned businesses in Maryland and the jurisdictions where the casinos operate. Online casino revenues would likely support the same efforts.

Online casino gaming is legal in six states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Nevada has online poker. Rhode Island has passed an online casino bill but it won’t go live until next March.

