YORK – The series was on the line again between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the York Revolution; after the game, the Crabs would pack it up and get ready to go to Long Island, trying to be tied for the division’s top spot.

The Crabs got the game’s first run on a solo shot from K.C. Hobson, as it was his fifth home run this year. Jacob Rhinesmith would tie it up in the bottom of the second with an RBI single; the score was 1-1.

The Blue Crabs exploded in the top of the third, as Isaias Quiroz got his ninth RBI from a single, and Ryan Haug would make it a three-run game with his two RBI double that was hit down the left field line.

The Crabs would squander some opportunities to build onto their lead, letting York hang around as they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh from a Troy Stokes double and a Jhon Nunez single into center; it made the score 4-3.

Braxton Lee got an RBI double that drove in Jack Sundberg to create some breathing room, but the Revs would get four runners across the plate in the bottom of the eighth and hold on to the 7-5 over the Blue Crabs.

Ian Kahaloa put together a strong start for the Blue Crabs, as he logged six innings, allowed three hits, one earned run, and struck out four batters. His ERA has gone down to 3.91 after today.

The Blue Crabs are 14-10 and still one game out of first place behind the Ducks, the team they will be facing this weekend in a four-game set, with Saturday being a doubleheader. Jared Burch is scheduled to start tomorrow’s game, with the game being scheduled for 6:35; the two North Division leaders will be streamed live on FloSports.

