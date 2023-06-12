Crabs Lose By One Run, Clocks Take Series

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs headed into Sunday with a lead in the ALPB North Division, as they sent Ian Kahaloa to the mound; the Blue Crabs were playing to win the series against the visiting Lexington Counter Clocks.

The first inning continued to be the inning for the Blue Crabs, as they scored one run from a Braxton Lee groundout to drive in Jack Sundberg from third base. Jesus Tavarez homered on the first pitch he saw and sent it flying over the left-field wall to tie it at 1.

The Counter Clocks would build a lead in the fourth by driving across three runs on four hits; a Pete Yorgen hit-and-run single capped off the inning. One more run scored for the Clocks in the sixth when the run crossed due to an error. It was 5-1 going into the eighth.

The eighth was an exciting inning, as the Crabs got a couple of guys on base from a walk and a broken-bat single. With Ryan Haug at the dish, he sent a two-strike pitch soaring into the air and over the mini monster in left to cut the lead to 5-4. Unfortunately, the comeback didn’t have enough juice as Southern Maryland went down in order in the ninth.

Ian Kahaloa got the loss, but he set a new mark for strikeouts in an appearance this season as he sent nine hitters packing. The new record for Southern Maryland is 22-15, and they are once again tied at the top of the division; they play again on Monday against the Lancaster Barnstormers, a makeup game from opening day. Tickets are on sale now at SoMDBlueCrabs.com, or you can watch the game live from FloSports.

