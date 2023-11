LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Critical Missing Person: Gil McDonald.

He has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from the Pt. Lookout area in St. Mary’s County. Mr. McDonald is nonverbal and has significant medical challenges.

If you see him or have any information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.