WALDORF, Md. – According to Shasho Consulting, P.A. Commercial Real Estate on Facebook, Crumbl Cookies in Waldorf will officially open on August 17th!

The address for the location is 3728 Crain Hwy, Unity 102, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.

Crumbl Cookies will join Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and Aspen Dental in the front strip.

