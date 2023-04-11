CAMP SPRINGS, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Associate Vice President of Marketing, Admissions, and Recruitment Avis McMillon was recently inducted into the Joint Base Andrews (JBA) 2023 Honorary Commanders Program. McMillon is one of 16 community and civic leaders welcomed into the program which promotes communication and partnerships between key leaders of the base and surrounding communities.
The diversity of JBA’s five wings, two headquarters and more than 80 tenant organizations not only impact missions and surrounding communities in the National Capital Region, but also warfighter missions across the entire Department of Defense and around the world.
“It is such an honor to have been selected to serve with the 2023 Honorary Commanders program at Joint Base Andrews,” McMillon said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to partner with service members and other community leaders to learn about and support our respective communities. I look forward to the many exciting opportunities ahead.”
Honorary commanders are invited to attend events on base and in the surrounding communities that airmen and sailors from Joint Base Andrews support. In turn, honorary commanders invite the units they are paired with to participate in events in the local community.
“We highly encourage leaning into your partnerships for one-on-one engagements and networking with your military counterpart,” said Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, while addressing the honorary commanders and JBA leadership during the induction ceremony. “It is imperative that we learn from one another and create opportunities to develop our local community and beyond.”
The new honorary commanders include:
- Alexander Austin, Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer.
- Evalyne Bryant-Ward, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group director of operations
- Lamont Bunyon, Special Eye Care owner and founder
- Mesheca Bunyon, Special Eye Care owner and founder
- Kevin Cabrera, College Park Aviation Museum director.
- Bennard Cann, Morningside mayor
- Jennifer Davis, Fairfax County Police Department
- Kevin Gilliam, Frolick Dogs owner
- Blaire Houston, Washington Wizards manager of fan development
- Avis McMillon, College of Southern Maryland associate vice president of marketing and communication
- Stephen Michaels, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center president
- Kenneth Orgeron, Andrews Federal Credit Union president and CEO
- Fouad A. Qreitem, Capital Restaurant Group president and CEO
- Sherman Ragland, Tradewinds Realty Partners owner
- Pastor James Robinson, Tree of Life Christian Ministries pastor
- Kevin Rochlitz, Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour Performance Center senior vice president of corporate sales and business development