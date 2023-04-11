CSM Associate Vice President of Marketing Admissions and Recruitment Avis McMillon poses with James Nardelli, 316th Force Support Squadron Commander.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Associate Vice President of Marketing, Admissions, and Recruitment Avis McMillon was recently inducted into the Joint Base Andrews (JBA) 2023 Honorary Commanders Program. McMillon is one of 16 community and civic leaders welcomed into the program which promotes communication and partnerships between key leaders of the base and surrounding communities.

The diversity of JBA’s five wings, two headquarters and more than 80 tenant organizations not only impact missions and surrounding communities in the National Capital Region, but also warfighter missions across the entire Department of Defense and around the world.

“It is such an honor to have been selected to serve with the 2023 Honorary Commanders program at Joint Base Andrews,” McMillon said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to partner with service members and other community leaders to learn about and support our respective communities. I look forward to the many exciting opportunities ahead.”

Honorary commanders are invited to attend events on base and in the surrounding communities that airmen and sailors from Joint Base Andrews support. In turn, honorary commanders invite the units they are paired with to participate in events in the local community.

“We highly encourage leaning into your partnerships for one-on-one engagements and networking with your military counterpart,” said Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, while addressing the honorary commanders and JBA leadership during the induction ceremony. “It is imperative that we learn from one another and create opportunities to develop our local community and beyond.”

The new honorary commanders include:

Alexander Austin, Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer.

Evalyne Bryant-Ward, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group director of operations

Lamont Bunyon, Special Eye Care owner and founder

Mesheca Bunyon, Special Eye Care owner and founder

Kevin Cabrera, College Park Aviation Museum director.

Bennard Cann, Morningside mayor

Jennifer Davis, Fairfax County Police Department

Kevin Gilliam, Frolick Dogs owner

Blaire Houston, Washington Wizards manager of fan development

Avis McMillon, College of Southern Maryland associate vice president of marketing and communication

Stephen Michaels, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center president

Kenneth Orgeron, Andrews Federal Credit Union president and CEO

Fouad A. Qreitem, Capital Restaurant Group president and CEO

Sherman Ragland, Tradewinds Realty Partners owner

Pastor James Robinson, Tree of Life Christian Ministries pastor

Kevin Rochlitz, Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour Performance Center senior vice president of corporate sales and business development