CSM Foundation Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation announces that Mary Hannah, Janna Jackson, Michael Meisel and James Norris Jr. have joined the board as its newest directors.

“The CSM Foundation is very excited to have these four impressive individuals join our board,” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Clute. “They each bring a unique skill set and will help to strengthen our ties in the community.”

Mary Hannah is the manager of Population Health Management at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (CRMC), where she manages initiatives including Wheels to Wellness and the Diabetes Education Program. She is also the author of the 2004 book “A Walk in the Woods with Poppy” and has received the Health Care Champion of the Year award from CRMC and the Grace E. Brown Nurse Educator Award from the Maryland Nurses Association.

“CSM is special to me because I am an alumna CSM I attribute the college for building my foundation in nursing,” Hannah shared. “I still have many fond memories from being on campus and special bonds with nursing colleagues that went to CSM. Without my strong foundation, I do not feel I would have been as successful in my career and future advancement in education.”

Along with being a 2001 CSM alumna, she received her bachelor’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix and her MPH from Liberty University.

Michael Meisel is a resident of Leonardtown and the vice president of finance and chief financial officer of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he has oversight of all financial operations, patient access and registration, and supply chain functions for the hospitals. He began his healthcare career with the University of Maryland Medical System and has more than 10 years of experience in not-for-profit healthcare, specifically in regional acute care delivery systems.

“I have a deep appreciation for the value of community colleges, having started my collegiate pursuit at Harford Community College in 2005,” said Meisel. “I believe there should be a symbiotic relationship that exists between community colleges and the surrounding employer base, and so I look forward to serving on the CSM Foundation board to help advance the priorities of the college and aid students in their efforts to achieve their academic goals and career potential after graduation.”

He earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration from Towson University and his MBA from Loyola University Maryland. He serves as a board member on several organizations, including Totally Linking Care in Maryland, Inc., and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Janna Jackson lives in Prince Frederick and is the manager of local government affairs for Constellation Engery in Maryland and Pennsylvania. In that role, she develops and maintains strategic partnership relationships with local, state and federal stakeholders. She previously held a number of roles at Constellation’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant.

“I am excited to be a part of the Foundation as it continues to identify and enhance learning opportunities while supporting success for not only all CSM students, but also in the communities we serve,” said Jackson.

Jackson earned bachelor’s degrees from Excelsior College and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She also serves as a board member for the Calvert County School Foundation and the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce.

James Norris has more than 25 years of strategic management, government contracting, and business development experience, and currently holds the position of vice president of business development for Sabre Systems, where he has worked since 2005. He has been recognized for a leadership style that promotes teamwork, accountability, trust and a commitment to results.

Norris, of Hollywood, received his bachelor’s in Business Administration from Towson University and his master’s in Management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

“As a prior student of CSM and now having a daughter enrolled at CSM, I truly understand and appreciate the importance CSM is to our Southern Maryland region,” Norris said. “It is my honor to be a member of the CSM Foundation Board and I look forward to working with the rest of the members to ensure the vision of the CSM Foundation, “transform the lives of CSM students and enrich our community,” becomes a reality.”

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors.