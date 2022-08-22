LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees voted Aug. 19, 2022 to lift the college’s current COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The trustees reached this decision based on numerous factors, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issuing new federal guidelines loosening virus protocols and erasing the distinction among people based on vaccination status.

Also contributing to the board’s decision is that 80 percent of the Southern Maryland population is reported to be vaccinated.

“I am proud of the way CSM has cared for their communities and responded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CSM Board of Trustees Chair Shawn Coates. “Protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, and students will always be our top priority and this institution has done an amazing job of following the science, and being vigilant and agile in the face of this health crisis.”

While COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and there are recent and localized increases in cases due to a more contagious BA.2 variant, hospitalizations and deaths remain low. CSM will continue to strongly recommend that employees and students get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, as well as wear a mask if they are experiencing symptoms or have been knowingly exposed.

COVID-19 vaccinations may still be required for students and employees who partner with health care facilities as part of their course work, or who are required to vaccinate per CSM’s clinical partners.

Some student-athletes competing in other locations may also be required to show proof of vaccination.

CSM will continue to monitor Southern Maryland’s COVID-19 Community Risk levels, and may require indoor masking when risk levels are high.