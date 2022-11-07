LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is profoundly saddened to share that three CSM students were involved in the tragic murder-suicide that occurred in La Plata Nov. 4.

This is a tragedy that is felt by our entire community, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted.

Our hearts are heavy and the CSM family is grieving.

We will make every effort to help our students, staff and faculty cope with this tremendous loss.

CSM’s Counseling Center is available to students, faculty, and staff who are having difficulty.

Counseling resources can be found here: https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/health-wellness/counseling/index.html.