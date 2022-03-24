David Eugene Lephew

David Lephew, 59, of Mechanicsville, MD, was a proud and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He left this world suddenly to be reunited with his heavenly family on March 12, 2022.

Originally from Landover Hills, David met the love of his life when he was in high school. He married his wife, Rosemary and went on to have two children. David was a provider and a very determined hard worker. He was a floor installer, owning his own company. He taught and mentored many others how to do the trade along the way. David loved hunting that was his passion. He loved being outdoors. He loved music, the bands Journey and Van Halen. David was very close to his grandson and would drive him to school every day. He loved taking the yearly trip to Ocean City with his family. He loved cars, motorcycles and boating. A great mechanic and very handy he could fix anything. In his younger years he was also a great athlete who loved football and wrestling.

David loved his family like no other and would do anything for anyone always giving the shirt off his back.

He is preceded in death by his parents Buddy Edward Lephew and Patricia Ann; his wife Rosemary Lephew and his son Justin Paul Lephew. He is survived by his siblings Rick, Neal, Jimmy Lephew, and his sister Rhonda Lephew; his daughter Amanda; his grandson Vinny and many nieces and nephews.

David was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by anyone who had the honor of being his family or friend.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.