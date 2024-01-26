David Jeffrey Dyson, age 66 passed away on January 23, 2024 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Jeff is survived by his daughters Amanda Dyson (Jenna), Amy Bean (Donny) and Ava Dyson as well as six grandchildren: Wyatt Bean, Nate Bean, Avery Dyson, Olivia Dyson, Aaron Bean and Mallory Dyson.

Jeff is also survived by his siblings Judy Ford (Tom), Allen Dyson (Joanne), Terry Fox (Bob), Sammy Dyson, JoEllen Briscoe and Richard Dyson as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Dyson as well as his sisters Nancy Peacock and Patsy Tutt.

Jeff was born on June 21, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to Joseph Allen Dyson and Mary Alice Dyson (Estes). Jeff was 7th in line of nine children. Jeff and his siblings grew up in Great Mills, MD along with 17 of their first cousins as neighbors and would walk across the street to school and church.

Jeff attended Little Flower School and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1975. During high school, Jeff worked alongside his father for the family’s roofing business. He had a short career in highway construction in Florida and upon moving back to Maryland, he worked up at Capitol Hill with a close group of friends for several years. Jeff then started his own business, JD Dyson Construction that he owned and operated for many years.

Jeff never knew a stranger and was the life of the party. He enjoyed music, singing karaoke and dancing. He was artistic and loved to tinker making his own vision of art. Jeff never had a favorite hobby but enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and going to Redskins games. He enjoyed fixing up old cars and boats. Jeff was always willing to lend a hand and would give anyone the shirt off of his back. He always had a joke and some good one liners. A few of his most used were “I am the best in the East cause I ain’t been out West” and when asked how he was doing he would most likely respond with “I am just great but I hate to brag”. Jeff will be missed by his family and those that had the privilege of calling him a friend.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Scott Holmer officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to be made to St. Mary’s Caring, P.O. Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.