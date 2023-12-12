HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision. The deceased pedestrian is 59-year-old Andrea Herron of Washington, DC.

On December 9, 2023, at approximately 7:10 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Landover Road in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment where he was pronounced deceased several hours later.

The preliminary investigation suggests the involved driver struck the pedestrian as he attempted to cross the roadway. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0073301.