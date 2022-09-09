Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female.

On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

