Delta-8 Once Again Available To Purchase In Maryland

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

MARYLAND – A state law that banned Maryland stores from selling some delta-8 and other hemp-derived products has been lifted – temporarily.

Judge Brett R. Wilson recently suspended enforcement of a portion of Maryland’s cannabis law, the Cannabis Reform Act, that ultimately forced CBD shops to stop selling products that had high levels of THC in them.

Over the summer, the Maryland Hemp Coalition sued the state saying the law would shut the industry down. The state government is trying to dismiss the lawsuit, but the ruling by Judge Wilson will allow hemp retailers who were put out of business to once again operate.

Leaders in the state legislature say they are disappointed with the judge’s decision and the state has filed intentions to appeal it.

