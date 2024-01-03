Denise Roberts Appointed As New District 25 Delegate

Credit: Denise Roberts via Facebook

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Following the ascension of Nick Charles to serve in the State Senate, the appointment process to replace him was held on Dec. 28th. The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee selected Denise Roberts, the former communications director with the Office of the State’s Attorney, to fill the seat with 19 of 26 total votes.

Her name has been forwarded to Governor Wes Moore (D), who will have 15 days to confirm the appointment. She will likely be confirmed in time to be sworn in before the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

Senator Charles, Delegate Karen Toles (D- District 25), and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis all spoke on Roberts’ behalf, citing her entrepreneurial experience and community service.

“I just want to thank you all for taking the time to talk to me about this process. I do not take this new responsibility lightly,” Roberts said after the vote. “I will represent District 25 and Prince George’s County well, and I look forward to working with all of you.”

The other applicants were former Delegate Angela Angel, Central Committee member Rhonda Porter, former New York State Senator Antoine Thompson, former State Senate candidate Jonathan Rosero, and Karlton Genwright, who could not speak during the appointment process due to technical issues. Angel, who had letters of support from Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D) and Georgia Senator Tonya Anderson (D), received zero votes. In contrast, Porter received three votes, and Thompson received four votes.

