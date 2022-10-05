LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The 2022 Community Health & Wellness Fair, hosted by the Department of Aging & Human Services, will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus, located at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Health screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. Licensed Massage Therapist Gwynne Hill with California Total Body Massage will be on-site all day, offering free 15-minute mini-massages.

The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Bring your insurance card – all insurance agencies are accepted.

A shred truck will also be on-site at the Health Fair from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Health Department – Prevention Services. Additionally, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets and EpiPens.

The Department thanks our many sponsors for this event, including CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Jacobs Audiology, St. Mary’s County Health Department – Prevention Services, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and The Pharmacy at PJ Bean!

Preregister online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/healthfair before noon Thursday, Oct. 13. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or email sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.