Deputy Spots Stolen Vehicle, Driver Apprehended After Crash In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – A deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit spotted a stolen vehicle on Three Notch Road in the area of Hancock Way on September 21, 2023, at approximately 2:19 p.m. The incident unfolded when the deputy attempted a traffic stop, and the driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee.

In a turn of events, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a curb. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the driver at the scene. No injuries were reported among the public or law enforcement personnel involved in the incident.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

