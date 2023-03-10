David Warren Henson, Jr.

LA PLATA, Md. – On March 4, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., an adolescent female arrived at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Waldorf to report sexual assaults by David Warren Henson, Jr., 53, of Waldorf.

According to official court documents, in approximately the fall of 2020, Henson, who has been employed as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September of 2021, repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim, manipulating her while doing so.

Later, it was revealed that Henson and the victim allegedly performed multiple sexual acts on multiple occasions. These incidents occurred over the course of two years.

Henson also repeatedly asked the victim for several nude photographs and videos. In total, the victim sent approximately five photographs and three videos.

According to the documents, a one-party consent call was placed to Henson. During the call, Henson admitted to the accusations.

Later that day, at approximately 10:19 p.m., detectives located Henson. Henson was then placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Station, before being transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

Henson was later charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography. The max penalty could be up to 35 years in prison.

Henson’s preliminary hearing will be held on April 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Charles County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or concerns related to Henson is asked to contact Det. M. Nauman at (301) 609-6581.

