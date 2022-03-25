Charlie Stevenson

LANDOVER, Md. – Homicide Unit detectives charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in October of 2021. The suspect is 20-year-old Charlie Stevenson of District Heights. He is charged with fatally shooting 34-year-old Anthony Forrest of Washington, DC.

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 5:40 pm, officers responded to the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other and were involved in a dispute.

Stevenson is charged with first degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0048711.