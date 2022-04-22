James Alonzo Young, age 29

WALDORF, Md. – On April 21, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Western District of Oklahoma, arrested James Alonzo Young, 29, of Waldorf, in connection with sexually assaulting a teenaged acquaintance.

The sexual assaults occurred over a period of time and were reported last month. Through investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained.

Young was subsequently located in Lawton, Oklahoma. He is currently being detained in the Comanche County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Charles County.

He will be charged with rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, and indecent exposure.

PFC Rickard of the CCSO Warrant Unit assisted with the arrest. Det. McMullen is investigating the assaults.