Marcus Mitchell

UPDATE – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man with a murder in Landover in January. He’s 31-year-old Marcus Mitchell of Landover. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Kenneth Reddix of Beltsville.

On January 28, 2022, at approximately 2:40 pm, officers responded to the 7000 block of Kent Town Drive for a shooting. Reddix was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died several hours later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mitchell shot and killed Reddix during a dispute. They were known to each other.

Mitchell is also charged with the February 5, 2022, domestic-related fatal shooting of 29-year-old Remi Howell in Landover. They had previously been involved in a relationship. While executing a search warrant in connection with that case, investigators recovered a gun. Through ballistic testing, that gun was determined to be the same weapon used to kill Reddix. At the time detectives charged Mitchell for Reddix’s murder, he was already in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections for Howell’s murder

Despite being carried out by the same suspect with the same weapon, detectives do not believe the two murders are connected.

Anyone with information on Mitchell is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

LANDOVER, Md. – Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man Friday afternoon in Landover. The victim is 32-year-old Kenneth Reddix of Beltsville.

On January 28, 2022, at approximately 2:40 pm, officers responded to the 7000 block of Kent Town Drive for a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0004485. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If you would prefer to translate this release into another language, please find the translation window on the right side of this webpage. Please select your preferred language from the available list.