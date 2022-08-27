Stephon Edward Jones

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville.

Detectives identified and charged 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is urged to call detectives or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $25,000 is available.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, officers with the City of Hyattsville Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3500 block of East-West Highway for a shooting.

Herring was discovered in the food court at a mall suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jones shot and killed Herring during a verbal dispute.

Jones is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates homicides that occur in the city of Hyattsville.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0039593.