Norman Leo Terry, II

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Norman Leo Terry, II, age 47 of no fixed address. Last phone contact with Terry was on Oct. 7, 2022.

Terry is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 215 lbs. with blonde/strawberry colored hair and hazel eyes.

Terry is a critical missing person and is wanted on an open bench warrant.

Anyone with information in regards to Terry, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,

Det. R. Weems (667) 321-4012,

Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932,

Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137,

DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or;

DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.