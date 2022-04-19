Detectives Seeking Identity Of Assault Suspect In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 1st-Degree Assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 12000 block of Susan Lane in Lusby, MD.

The suspect vehicle is a bronze/champagne newer model passenger car with a temporary paper registration, potentially a Kia – with the temporary paper registration.

The driver is described as a light-skin black male, approximately early 20s, with a thin build, scarring across his face, and small “sharp-looking” teeth.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Yates at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151 or,

Edward.Yates@calvertcountymd.gov.

Please refer to case # 22-19980.