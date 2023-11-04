Do You Know About The Salt Cave In Calvert? 

This episode is sponsored by The Mark Frisco Team of CENTURY 21 New Millennium. Serving St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, & Southern Anne Arundel Counties! (443) 486-5145 http://somdteam.com

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In an inspiring conversation on the Get Real with Chris & Mark podcast, the hosts, Mark Frisco and Chris Hill, were joined by Elambert Richardson, the founder of Elon Roshell Day Spa & Health. The podcast episode shed light on the incredible journey of healing and transformation that led Richardson to create a space dedicated to well-being, including a unique salt cave.

Richardson, a former preschool teacher with a passion for helping others, found her life taking an unexpected turn after experiencing a debilitating injury. Despite years of physical therapy, her pain persisted, leading her to a state of depression. She was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and her doctor gave her a stark choice: decide whether to live or die. This pivotal moment prompted Elambert to seek a path toward healing and helping others.

A turning point came when she read a book titled “The Ministry of Healing,” which emphasized the healing power of helping others. This newfound purpose led her to overcome her depression and pursue a career in healthcare. She embarked on a journey that included volunteering at her children’s school, enrolling in college, and eventually discovering her calling in massage therapy.

“I made a decision that I’m not going to lay in this bed. I’m going to get up and I’m going to do something. And I remember walking out of my house, down the street, and turning the corner, and it’s like God healed me instantly,” Richardson described.

However, her journey faced further challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Richardson’s business had to close its doors for 15 months, and she personally battled the virus. Her recovery included the use of oxygen therapy, which provided her with a newfound sense of relief from her chronic pain.

“The oxygen was so good. I mean, that was the first thing that, really like, I had no pain,” she said.

After leaving the hospital, Richardson had a life-changing dream that urged her to build a health and wellness center in Calvert County. This vision included an oxygen bar, salt cave, hyperbaric chamber, and more, all aimed at promoting natural health and wellness.

The salt cave at Elon Roshell Day Spa & Health is a central feature of this vision. The cave, adorned with real salt bricks, offers visitors a tranquil environment to relax and experience the benefits of inhaling medical-grade salt. These benefits include improved skin health, respiratory relief, and relaxation.

“It’s good for your skin. If you have eczema, it’s good for different skin conditions. Also your lungs. For me, I have asthma. And after having this, I haven’t had to really carry my inhaler. I may have used my inhaler, maybe six times since we’ve opened,” explained Richardson.

During the podcast, Richardson revealed that Elon Roshell Day Spa & Health offers various wellness services, including massage therapy, facials, waxing, oxygen therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, and ionic foot baths. The spa is dedicated to providing a holistic approach to health and wellness, focusing on both physical and mental well-being.

Elambert Richardson also extended a special offer to the podcast’s audience, inviting them to visit Elon Roshell Day Spa & Health and receive 50% off their first session before the end of the year.

As the conversation concluded, it was evident that Elon Roshell Day Spa & Health is more than just a spa; it’s a place of transformation and healing, driven by Elambert Richardson’s unwavering commitment to helping others find their own path to well-being and peace.

“I thought it would be cool to have you on because I think people need to see this space. And I think that a lot of people in Calvert County have no idea that you’re here. I just think that we got to get the word out and let people know,” Frisco ended with.

For more information about Elon Roshell Day Spa & Health and the salt cave, visit https://ermassagetherapy.com/.

Learn more in the full episode: https://youtu.be/Ynr8igBunY8?si=T_ynsMyrugslp_r3

–

