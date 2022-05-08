RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, of $711 million ($0.83 per share) compared with net income of $1.0 billion ($1.23 per share) for the same period in 2021.

Operating earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $1.0 billion ($1.18 per share), compared with operating earnings of $893 million ($1.09 per share) for the same period in 2021.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflect the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds and other adjustments.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Dominion Energy expects second-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.70 to $0.80 per share.

The company affirms its full-year 2022 operating earnings guidance range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. The company also affirms its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings:



Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company’s incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company’s fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters.

Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.