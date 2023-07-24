Nada Osman, MD, joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group’s Diabetes and Endocrinology practice July 3.

WALDORF, Md. – Nada Osman, MD, a physician specializing in diabetes and endocrinology, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients.

Dr. Osman is seeing patients at the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Diabetes and Endocrinology practice in the Old Line Center, conveniently located just off Route 5 in Waldorf. She joins fellow endocrinologist William Levy, MD, to offer increased availability for critical endocrinological and internal medicine disorders. Her areas of expertise include treating diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid disease, adrenal disease and pituitary tumors.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Osman join our expanding team of medical providers,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer of UM Charles Regional Medical Center. “Dr. Osman has outstanding relationship-building skills and is focused on providing a positive experience for each patient by establishing a positive rapport with both patients and fellow health care professionals.”

Dr. Osman has over two decades of international experience, having worked at hospitals and medical facilities in Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. She also completed a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she performed her residency, and as a hospitalist at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Va. She holds board certifications in the United States in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and internal medicine.

“I’m happy to join the team at the Diabetes and Endocrinology practice in Waldorf,” said Dr. Osman. “I look forward to working with patients here and helping them improve their health and live better, healthier lives.”

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Osman bring her impressive breadth of skill and experience to patients in Southern Maryland,” Dr. Smith added. “Her training and expertise will add to our ability to provide much-needed medical services particularly to diabetes patients.”