Dragon Boat Racing Comes To Solomons Island: A Day Of Fun And Competition

Photo couresy of the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival

SOLOMONS, Md. – Before you ask, “What is Dragon Boat Racing? Here is the rundown. The races go back about 2,000 years when Qu Yuan, a scholar and advisor to the emperor of the Chu Kingdom of Ancient China jumped into the Mei Lo River to protest the corrupt government. Fishermen had gone out to save the man making noise with their drums and paddles to scare away the water dragons from eating Qu Yuan. Now people across the globe are re-enacting this legend.

This year the 7th Annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival will be held on August 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. The race begins at 9:00 a.m., sharp. Along with the race, there will be many things to do. The festival will be an all-day event with nonstop fun, including music, food trucks and vendor booths.

Since the last race in 2022, they have added two new divisions to the race. The Paragon and the BCS (Breast Cancer Survivors) Divisions will be added this year, but most of the divisions are communities made by local businesses and interest groups. The bigger divisions this year are RowHouse, Cedar Point, KBR, and AMEWAS.

Last year the medal winners were Southern Calvert Baptist Church, Row House, J.F. Taylor, Inc, Annapolis Dragon Boat Club, and Out of Sight Dragons. In 2019 AMEWAS won the whole thing. Can they do it again this year?

If you are really into this event, the day before the races on August 18, at 6:00 p.m., come see the Dotting of the Eyes ceremony. This is where SCMR members awaken the dragons with a new set of lovely eyes. One more thing, if you are wearing red at about 6:00 p.m., at the Our Lady Star at The Sea, you better bring your dancing shoes.

Whether you go to the pre-race ceremonies, wait for the big races, or you just want to shop some local vendors, this is the event for you.

For more information about the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival check out their website here.

