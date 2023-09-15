Drink Some Beer, Eat Some Barbecue, And Enjoy Live Music All For A Good Cause

Credit: Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort is holding a Beer & BBQ Bash on Saturday, September 30th.

The fun starts at 1pm with local beer sampling, live music, activities and local vendors.

There are two types of tickets available for purchase: VIP tickets are $75 – 1pm-7pm

– Two extra hours of beer sampling

– Souvenir Glass

– T-Shirt

– Unlimited Sampling of Beer

– Dinner Plate

– Live Entertainment

General Admission tickets are $45 – Souvenir Glass

– Unlimited Sampling of Beer

– Live Entertainment If beer isn’t your thing, there will be a crush bar for you to enjoy!

This event isn’t just for the adults. Kids are welcome too. There will be a moon bounce, mechanical bull, Kona Ice and a flower crown making station.

Other events include contests for Best Mullet, Best Mustache and more.

Parker Barrow, a country grunge band from Southern Maryland will be the live entertainment, followed by DJ Ennis, a Rod ‘N’ Reel game room favorite.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project.

Purchase tickets here.

