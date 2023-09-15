Drink Some Beer, Eat Some Barbecue, And Enjoy Live Music All For A Good Cause

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort is holding a Beer & BBQ Bash on Saturday, September 30th.
The fun starts at 1pm with local beer sampling, live music, activities and local vendors.
There are two types of tickets available for purchase:
VIP tickets are $75
- – 1pm-7pm
- – Two extra hours of beer sampling
- – Souvenir Glass
- – T-Shirt
- – Unlimited Sampling of Beer
- – Dinner Plate
- – Live Entertainment
General Admission tickets are $45
- – Souvenir Glass
- – Unlimited Sampling of Beer
- – Live Entertainment
If beer isn’t your thing, there will be a crush bar for you to enjoy!
This event isn’t just for the adults. Kids are welcome too. There will be a moon bounce, mechanical bull, Kona Ice and a flower crown making station.
Other events include contests for Best Mullet, Best Mustache and more.
Parker Barrow, a country grunge band from Southern Maryland will be the live entertainment, followed by DJ Ennis, a Rod ‘N’ Reel game room favorite.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project.
Purchase tickets here.
