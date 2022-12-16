Jerek Giovanni Proctor and Jasper Bernard Ford

WALDORF, Md. – On December 13 at 6:09 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf for a traffic violation but the vehicle failed to stop.

A short distance later it was involved in an accident at which time officers took the driver and passenger into custody.

The driver, Jasper Bernard Ford, 35 of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude uniformed officers, failure to control speed, and other charges.

The passenger, Jerek Giovanni Proctor, 36 of Clinton, was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant. Officer B. Harris investigated.