HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Emergency responders were called to a severe motor vehicle accident on southbound Three Notch Road near Hugh Drive at around 11:03 a.m. on May 23rd.

Upon arrival, the crew discovered a lone automobile that had overturned but remained upright. There was one injured individual present, but they were not trapped. The EMS evaluated the patient and determined that a MEDEVAC was necessary.

The individual was taken via ambulance to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport where they met with Trooper 7 from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, who were waiting at the hanger.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

