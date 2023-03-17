Driver Injured After Head-On Collision In Hughesville

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On March 11, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 16000 block of Prince Frederick Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with no entrapment. One driver was reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

