Driver Injured After Head-On Collision In Hughesville

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On March 11, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 16000 block of Prince Frederick Road. 

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with no entrapment. One driver was reportedly injured. 

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to a local hospital for treatment. 

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

