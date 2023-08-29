GREAT MILLS, Md. — A driver was injured and received multiple citations after a single-vehicle accident at the Sheetz gas station on 20760 Old Great Mills Road on August 22, 2023, at around 8:30 a.m.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the incident. Upon arrival, crews found a van that had struck a pole in the parking lot. The driver was evaluated on the scene by EMS and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued multiple citations to the driver.

No further information has been released at this time.

