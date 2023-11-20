UPDATE – 2:22 P.M. – Three Notch Road in the area of Expedition Drive is now re-opened.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 20, 2023, at approximately 9:01 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Expedition Drive.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a head-on collision involving two drivers. One of the drivers was found unconscious and not breathing.

EMS immediately initiated CPR for one male patient. He was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The second patient, a 56-year-old female was transported by ground to the MSPAC hangar at St. Mary’s Regional Airport, where she was airlifted by Trooper 7 to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for urgent medical care.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises you to AVOID Three Notch Road in the area of Expedition Drive. The crash has closed northbound Three Notch Road at Pegg Road and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours.

Police continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.

