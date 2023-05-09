Driver Pinned, Injured After Serious Single-Vehicle Collision Into A Pole In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – At about 12:15 p.m. on May 9, 2023, emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 22800 block of Newtown Neck Road. A single vehicle had struck a pole and ended up in the woods, with the driver pinned inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters deployed the HURST Jaws of Life extrication tools and worked to remove multiple doors and the roof to gain access to the driver. Crews then lifted the dash using 40″ spreaders to complete the extrication process.

The patient was extricated within 20 minutes and was turned over to EMS for care. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, due to the delay of a helicopter. The patient would later be evaluated at a trauma center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

