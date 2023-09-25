Driver Transported To Trauma Center After Serious Crash On Port Tobacco Road

PORT TOBACCO, Md. – On September 24, 2023 at approximately 9:04 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Port Tobacco Road in the area of the Blue Dog Saloon for a serious single motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle off the roadway with one occupant trapped and injured. Firefighters quickly performed a door pop and extricated the driver. EMS evaluated the male patient and transported him by ground to UM Capital Region Trauma Center.

Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Police continue to investigate.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com