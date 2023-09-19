Driver Trapped And Injured After Rollover Crash In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 18, 2023, at approximately 9:07 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Turkey Hill Road in the area of Turkey Hill Park for a serious single motor vehicle accident. The incident was reported through an iPhone emergency crash notification call.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a work van that had overturned, with one occupant trapped under the dash and injured. Firefighters swiftly stabilized the vehicle and successfully extricated the occupant within 20 minutes by removing the roof. The individual was then transferred to awaiting EMS for further medical attention.

The patient was evaluated on the scene by EMS and subsequently transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

